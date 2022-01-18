Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Declines By 48.9%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IVDA stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

