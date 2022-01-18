Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Declines By 48.9%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of IVDA stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
