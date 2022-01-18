Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Increases By 35.1%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter worth $97,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter worth $139,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCIC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Jack Creek Investment has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

