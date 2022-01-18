Short Interest in KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Declines By 40.0%

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KPLUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

KPLUY traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

