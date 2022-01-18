Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Expands By 64.2%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

LSRCY stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18. Lasertec has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $62.98.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

