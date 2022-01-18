Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Declines By 41.7%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGGNY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.77. 20,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

