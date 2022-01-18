Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Expands By 34.1%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LOAN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.00% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 142,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.