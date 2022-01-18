Short Interest in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Decreases By 39.2%

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 233,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

NASDAQ MGRC traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,672. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 538.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 109.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.