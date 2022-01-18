Short Interest in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Rises By 53.9%

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,900 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the December 15th total of 189,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

MSB traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,850. The company has a market capitalization of $428.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.02. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 95.32% and a return on equity of 233.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 25,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 61,556 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mesabi Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.