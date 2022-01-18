Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Grows By 87.5%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 258.8 days.

MALRF opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

