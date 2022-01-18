Short Interest in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Increases By 93.2%

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the December 15th total of 657,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $806.20 million, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

