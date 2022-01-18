Short Interest in Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Increases By 81.6%

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.0 days.

Shares of NCRBF opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. Nippon Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Get Nippon Carbon alerts:

Nippon Carbon Company Profile

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.