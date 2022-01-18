Short Interest in Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Increases By 81.6%

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.0 days.
Shares of NCRBF opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. Nippon Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.
Nippon Carbon Company Profile
