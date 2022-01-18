Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Expands By 45.1%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NAC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. 1,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,380. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

