Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Decreases By 48.0%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

O3 Mining stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. O3 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

