Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Declines By 27.0%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 111,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of IX stock opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82.
ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORIX will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
About ORIX
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
