Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Declines By 27.0%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 111,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of IX stock opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORIX will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

