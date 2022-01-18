Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Expands By 30.1%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,500 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,635.0 days.

RAIFF stock remained flat at $$24.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAIFF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raiffeisen Bank International from €33.00 ($37.50) to €36.00 ($40.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Raiffeisen Bank International from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

