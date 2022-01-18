Short Interest in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Rises By 61.7%

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHAC opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,918,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,420,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 107.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,091,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

