Short Interest in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Decreases By 34.3%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,200 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 11.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,709,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,591,000 after buying an additional 390,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,000 after buying an additional 78,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after buying an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 16.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after buying an additional 122,689 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. 218,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,422. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

