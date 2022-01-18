Short Interest in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Grows By 68.1%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the December 15th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

Shares of WISA stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.32.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 103.52% and a negative net margin of 222.05%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth about $429,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Summit Wireless Technologies by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.