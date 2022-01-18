Short Interest in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Declines By 27.5%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

TGB stock remained flat at $$2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.75. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 897,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $649,000. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGB shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

