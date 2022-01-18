Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Expands By 43.1%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the December 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERIC. Cowen reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERIC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 608,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

