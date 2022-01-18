Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Declines By 28.3%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 167.9 days.

TMTNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.81.

Shares of TMTNF stock traded down $3.76 on Tuesday, hitting $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $68.04 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

