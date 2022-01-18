Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Decreases By 33.5%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,900 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the December 15th total of 740,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

VIOT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 451.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth $88,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $163.97 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.