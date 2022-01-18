Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Decreases By 42.7%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 68,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of EAD stock remained flat at $$8.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,870. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $9.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

