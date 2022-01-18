SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $36.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 60.57% from the stock’s previous close.

SIBN has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $750.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.47. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $72,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,713 shares of company stock valued at $358,828. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

