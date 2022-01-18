Signata (SATA) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.10 Million

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Signata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Signata has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Signata has a market capitalization of $21.10 million and $528,199.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Signata alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00055923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.