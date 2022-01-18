Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $373.94

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $373.94 and last traded at $358.11, with a volume of 10575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,050,000 after acquiring an additional 129,769 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Signature Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after acquiring an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,627,000 after acquiring an additional 159,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

