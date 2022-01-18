Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target Raised to CHF 405

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SXYAY. Barclays lifted their target price on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sika from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sika currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.80.

SXYAY opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. Sika has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

