SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$12.65 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$13.88. The stock has a market cap of C$105.96 million and a PE ratio of 33.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.88.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
