SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$12.65 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$13.88. The stock has a market cap of C$105.96 million and a PE ratio of 33.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.88.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

