SKALE Network Market Capitalization Tops $495.51 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $495.51 million and approximately $21.43 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,182,311,004 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.