Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,296 shares of company stock worth $383,152. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

