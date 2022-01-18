Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.77 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after buying an additional 426,359 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in XPeng by 1,463.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 435,721 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in XPeng by 85.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in XPeng by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

