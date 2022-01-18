Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,002,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 3.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NATI opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.30 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.