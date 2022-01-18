Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,477 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Hasbro by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

