Slate Office REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.90 million.

