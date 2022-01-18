Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce sales of $15.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.17 million and the highest is $15.30 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $58.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.92 million to $59.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.35 million, with estimates ranging from $63.01 million to $64.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Shares of SMSI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.14. 5,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $225.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

