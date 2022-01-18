Software Acquisition Group Inc III’s (NASDAQ:SWAGU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 25th

Software Acquisition Group Inc III’s (NASDAQ:SWAGU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 25th. Software Acquisition Group Inc III had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAGU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.