SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Stock Position Lessened by Lexington Partners L.P.

Lexington Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,239,867 shares during the period. SolarWinds accounts for approximately 10.9% of Lexington Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lexington Partners L.P.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $20,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 110,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 87.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SolarWinds by 215.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SolarWinds by 16.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.