Somerville Kurt F Reduces Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Danske cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $95.40 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

