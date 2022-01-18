South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

STSBF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 71,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,240. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. South Star Battery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

