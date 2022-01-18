Sovarnum Capital L.P. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.67. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $212.03 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.