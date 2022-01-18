SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,563,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559,612 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 7.64% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $624,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

