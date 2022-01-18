SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.72

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 27291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

