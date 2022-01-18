SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day moving average is $167.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

