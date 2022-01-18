SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 600,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 4,323,420 shares.The stock last traded at $77.23 and had previously closed at $78.88.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.89.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 103,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.