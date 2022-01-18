Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ SPRO traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. 182,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,800. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 454.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $116,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $114,650.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

