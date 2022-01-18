Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.28

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

