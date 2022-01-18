SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDISY) Shares Up 18.1%

SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDISY)’s share price shot up 18.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93.

About SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDISY)

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.