SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,411,000 after buying an additional 88,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after buying an additional 442,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,347,000 after buying an additional 270,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.2426 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

