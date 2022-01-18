State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSP. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $265,945.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,115 shares of company stock valued at $11,835,741 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.35.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

