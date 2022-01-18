State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.50 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SFM opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

